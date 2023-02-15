Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received a British parliamentary delegation consisting of members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, who held contacts in the TRNC.

Ertuğruloğlu briefed the British parliamentary delegation about the new vision on the Cyprus issue which envisages the acceptance of two sovereign equal States and the equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Stating that the international community should take steps towards lifting the isolation and restrictions that have been unjustly imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people for years, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu noted that the UK should fulfil its responsibilities towards the Turkish Cypriot people, although belatedly.

The delegation is made up of British MPs Paul Bristow, Stephen Metcalfe, and Brendan Clarke Smith, as well as Lord Rogan and former parliamentarian Baroness Blackstone.