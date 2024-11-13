Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives Feyziyev

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received Cevanşir Feyziyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan – TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Azerbaijan National Assembly, and his accompanying delegation who are in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to participate in the celebrations of the 41st anniversary of the establishment of the TRNC and 15 November Republic Day.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu thanked the delegation for sharing the festive enthusiasm of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Resmiye Canaltay and Hasan Tosunoğlu, members of the Azerbaijan – TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, were also present at the reception.