Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives GNAT Committee on Foreign Affairs  

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the delegation of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye (GNAT) under the chairmanship of Fuat Oktay.

Metin Feyzioğlu, Ambassador of Türkiye to Lefkoşa, accompanied the delegation.

Stating that this consultation was very important following the contacts in New York and Washington, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu expressed his satisfaction with the meeting.

Chairman Fuat Oktay also expressed his pleasure to be at the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs and stated that they had made important contacts in the TRNC for two days.