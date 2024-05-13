Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruoğlu received the chairmen and some members of the TRNC-Azerbaijan, Türkiye-Azerbaijan and TRNC-Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

The reception, which took place in the Hall of Honour of the TRNC Assembly, was attended by the chairmen of the three delegations, Cavanşir Feyziyev, Ehliman Emiraslanov and Shamil Ayrım and their accompanying delegations, as well as UBP MP Resmiye Eroğlu Canaltay and CTP MP Erkut Şahali, representing the TRNC Republican Assembly took part.