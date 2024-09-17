Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives Kazakhstan Businesswomen

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the delegation of the Association of Businesswomen of Kazakhstan, led by Saira Aitenovna Mataibayeva, who are holding contacts in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) at the invitation of the Cyprus Turkish Entrepreneurial Women’s Association.

During the meeting, Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that women play an important role in the development of relations between the countries of the Turkic World.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairwoman of the TRNC Foreign Affairs Ministry Professionals and Spouses Association, Oya Ertuğruloğlu, and the Chairwoman of the Cyprus Turkish Entrepreneurial Women’s Association, İçim Çağıner Kavuklu.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu provided the delegation with detailed information on the historical development of the Cyprus issue and the ongoing struggle of the Turkish Cypriots.

He also highlighted how the Greek Cypriot administration has been using its recognized status to implement false and misleading policies against the Turkish Cypriots, citing specific examples.

Expressing his pleasure at hosting the Kazakh businesswomen at the Ministry, Ertuğruloğlu stated, “The support of your country and you, as women, is very important for us. Women play a significant role in strengthening relations, and I hope that mutual visits will continue to increase.”

Stating that they were very impressed by the detailed information about the Cyprus issue, Mataibayeva said that they would share this knowledge upon returning to their country.

The Chairwoman of the TRNC Foreign Affairs Ministry Professionals and Spouses Association (DİMED), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Oya Ertuğruloğlu, also expressed her pleasure to see and host the Kazakh businesswomen in the TRNC.

Stressing the importance of developing cooperation and solidarity among women of the Turkic World, she added that they would like to increase mutual contacts.