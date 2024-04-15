Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives students from Newcastle University and Girne American University

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu separately received students from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Newcastle University in the UK and the Girne American University (GAU) in the TRNC.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu gave a briefing on Cyprus to the delegation of students and academicians at the Uğur Umar Conference Hall of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister explained that the Cyprus issue is basically a status issue and that 60 years of negotiations have ended in failure due to the biased attitude of the international community.

Informing the students about the new vision of the Turkish Cypriot side on the Cyprus issue, Ertuğruloğlu said that the new vision is based on the acceptance of sovereign equality and equal international status.