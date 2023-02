TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the delegation of the International Universities Council (IUC) who are holding contacts in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

During the meeting, Founding Chairman of IUC Prof. Dr. Orhan Hikmet Azizoğlu informed Minister Ertuğruloğlu about the activities of the Council. They also exchanged views on the Council organising a workshop in the TRNC in the coming period.