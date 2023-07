TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the President of the Economic and Social Research Foundation of Türkiye and the Turkic World (TİSAV) Aybüke Yalçın and the accompanying delegation, who paid a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, Yalçın informed Minister Ertuğruloğlu about the activities of TİSAV and invited him to a meeting on Cyprus to be organized by TİSAV.