Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives TMT delegation

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the President of the Turkish Resistance Organisation (TMT) Celal Bayar and the accompanying board members.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that the TMT was established to protect the security of life and property of the Turkish Cypriot people and their rights on the island against the attacks of the Greek Cypriot terrorist organisation EOKA, and that the TMT’s struggle for freedom played an important role in the process of statehood of the Turkish Cypriot people and in reaching today.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on current issues.