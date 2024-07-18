Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives Turkish Stars

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the pilots of the Turkish Stars, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, who have arrived in the TRNC to perform a show on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Expressing his pleasure to meet the pilots in the TRNC and host them at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasised that the Turkish Army Forces are the quarantee of peace and tranquility in Cyprus.