Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the Chairman of the Türkiye -TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Konya Deputy Orhan Erdem and members of the group.

During the meeting which was also attended by Metin Feyzioğlu, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Lefkoşa, views were exchanged on the new vision of the TRNC, which envisages sovereign equality and our national cause.