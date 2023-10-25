Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives visiting military attachés 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received military personnel from Azerbaijan, Djibouti, the Philippines, Kosovo, Qatar, Libya and Pakistan, who participated as observers in the Martyr Lieutenant Caner Gönyeli 2023 Search and Rescue Invitation Exercise jointly organised by Türkiye and the TRNC, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister informed the visiting military delegation on the developments regarding the Cyprus issue and the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side based on the existence of two sovereign equal states and two peoples in Cyprus and the recognition of their international status.