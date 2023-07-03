Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “Siddiq has exceeded his limits…”  

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has reacted to British High Commissioner İrfan Siddiq’s interview with Cyprus Today and his use of pro-Greek Cypriot language when speaking to the British Expat Community living in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that Siddiq, who strongly opposed the British Community’s request for direct flights between the TRNC and the UK also claiming that Türkiye had carried out the second phase of the Cyprus Peace Operation in order to ‘grab land’; and found the TRNC’s sovereign equality demand for the recognition of the inherent sovereign equality and equal international status unacceptable was using pro-Greek Cypriot language and narrative.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu continued by stating that High Commissioner İrfan Siddiq, who had acted as if he were the spokesperson of the Greek Cypriot side, overstepping his limits and becoming arrogant, was a person who did not deserve to serve in Cyprus.

The Minister added that Mr. Siddiq who does not even know the facts of the Cyprus issue, has tried to defame the honourable struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people by distorting the facts, and thinks he can force the Turkish Cypriot people to act in accordance with British interests.

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated “None of the propositions and pronouncements of the British High Commissioner, who has insulted and assaulted our sovereignty, all the inherent rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people, have any meaning or significance for us. The Turkish Cypriot people are not subjects of the Greek Cypriot administration”.

The Minister concluded by saying “The protection of the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people, who have gained their freedom through an honourable struggle, does not depend on the kindness and will of the British High Commissioner. He should therefore remain silent instead of making such shameful remarks”.