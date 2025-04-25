Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu speaks at the General Assembly of the Parliament

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, in his speech at the General Assembly of the Parliament, commented on the agreement signed between the European Union (EU) and certain member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Minister Ertuğruloğlu stated that a concerning development had taken place regarding the OTS but emphasized that they have not abandoned the two-state policy they have consistently defended. He said, “The targets of this criticism are the UN and the EU. This initiative was undertaken under pressure from the Greek Cypriot side and Greece. The EU is causing the greatest harm to the Turkish Cypriot people. It is a mistake to seek support from this organization.”

Ertuğruloğlu further noted that a new Cyprus cannot be established as long as the misconception that “there is only one legal state on the island” persists, and the reality of “two Cyprus” is not recognized.

