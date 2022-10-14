Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said that the Greek Cypriot side’s seizure of the Turkish flags and the scarves with the Turkish flag from the Turkish fans who wanted to watch the AEK Larnaca-Fenerbahçe football match is the most obvious indications of the racist mentality of the Greek Cypriot side.

Ertuğruloğlu said that the team playing on the field was the Turkish team, of course, the Turkish flag would be raised there. Adding that Greek Cypriots hang the so-called Republic of Cyprus flag, Greek flags, church flags, they make all kinds of provocations, Minister Ertuğruloğlu stressed that it is unacceptable that they did not allow the TRNC flag to be raised there. He also pointed out that we are faced with a mentality that does not see Turks as equal and bases its existence on Turkish hostility.

Ertuğruloğlu answered the questions about the current issues during a program on Ada TV.

Stating that with the collapse of the Cyprus negotiations after Crans Montana in 2017, the policy of sovereign equality and equal international status is the policy of recognition, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu said “For the first time, a leader like President Erdoğan made a call to officially recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on a platform such as the rostrum of the UN General Assembly. This is an awesome event. This is a historic event and I am proud to have witnessed it”.