TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu will attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS.

Upon the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu will attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OTS and the Extraordinary Summit of OTS, hosted by Türkiye which will be held on March 15 and 16 in Ankara.

The TRNC is an “observer” member of the Organisation of the Turkic States. Foreign Ministers of Republic of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan and TRNC will attend the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organisation of Turkic States.