Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu to attend OTS meeting in Ankara

TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu departed for Ankara to attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) and the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS hosted by the Republic of Türkiye.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu, who departed for Ankara as guest of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, will attend the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS with the theme of ‘Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance’ tomorrow (16 March 2023).

Foreign Ministers of Republic of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkmenistan and the TRNC will attend the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the OTS.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was admitted to the OTS as an Observer Member State with its constitutional name at the 9th OTS Summit Meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 11 November 2022.