TRNC Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, responding the criticisms in the Greek Cypriot press regarding the ‘TRNC becoming an observer member of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS)’said: “This membership has been realized, it will continue and the day will come when it will turn into full membership”.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu, who attended the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) hosted by the Republic of Türkiye, made a statement to the AA correspondent regarding the participation of the TRNC in the Extraordinary Summit of the OTS and said that their observer membership in the organisation with its constitutional name and flag is an extremely important and historic event.

Reminding that he attended the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS, Ertuğruloğlu stated that the efforts of those who do not accept the observer membership ‘particularly the Greek Cypriot side’ to have it terminated will fail.

Referring to the news released in the Greek Cypriot press after the TRNC’s participation in the summit with its flag, Ertuğruloğlu said that this was not surprising because the Greek Cypriots are intolerant of the presence of the Turkish Cypriots.

Emphasising that the Greek Cypriots have been spoiled by the world at large, the Minister noted that the Greek Cypriot side never wanted to accept the fact that the Turkish Cypriots are a people having an equal state in the island of Cyprus.

Stating that the European Union admitted the Greek Cypriot side to the EU unilaterally in violation of the membership criteria and the Greek Cypriot side has been using this membership in different ways against the TRNC, Minister Ertuğruloğlu added that the Greek Cypriots consider the TRNC becoming an observer member of the Organisation of Turkic States as ‘a step towards recognition’.