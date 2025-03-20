Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “We Believe in Turkic Unity”

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received a delegation visiting the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as part of the “Turkic World Nowruz Festival.”

Emphasizing the strong belief in the unity of the Turkic world, Minister Ertuğruloğlu remarked, “We are pleased to host our brothers and sisters here for this meaningful event.”

The delegation, led by Orhan Hasanoğlu, President of the Azerbaijan-Cyprus Friendship Group Association, included Prof. Dr. Aygün Attar, Member of the Security and Foreign Policies Council of the Presidency of Türkiye, Musa Guliyev, Member of the Azerbaijan-TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, and artists from the Turkic world.

Highlighting the historical roots of Turkic unity, Ertuğruloğlu stressed that this unity should transcend politics and encompass cultural, social, and all aspects of life. “The unity of the Turkic world is not just rhetoric; it is a deeply rooted historical reality. We firmly believe in this unity”, he stated.

For his part, Orhan Hasanoğlu provided information about the activities organized.

In his speech, Prof. Dr.Aygün Attar remarked on the failure of the concept of international justice in both Cyprus and Karabakh. “The Cyprus cause is our common cause.” he emphasized.

Musa Guliyev also remarked that the striking parallels between the struggles in Cyprus and Karabakh, emphasizing that they endured similar challenges in Karabakh for 30 years. He reaffirmed his support for the cause of the Turkish Cypriot people.

The delegation’s visit concluded with a musical performance by the artists for the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.