TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu made a statement regarding the Greek Cypriot administration’s recent move to allow PKK/PYD terrorist organization to open a representative office in South Cyprus.

In his statement; Ertuğruloğlu stated that Turkish Cypriots were not surprised to see bloody murderers in cooperation. He also emphasized that the Turkish nation is not the enemy of anyone, but that they know very well to teach a lesson to those who are hostile.

Furthermore, Ertuğruloğlu stressed, “The Greek Cypriot administration which is a supporter of terrorism continues its provocative initiatives and it is obvious that this provocative initiative of the Greek Cypriot Administration which is a member of the European Union will not serve peace in our region and in the Eastern Mediterranean.