Foreign Minister Taçoy received a delegation of Azeri MPs

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Taçoy received the delegation of Azeri MPs, academics and union leaders who are in the country to attend the Khojaly Massacre International Conference yesterday (28/02/2022).

In his speech at the reception, Minister of Foreign Affairs Taçoy expressed his pleasure due to the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation.

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot people was less fortunate than Azerbaijan in voicing its cause to the international community and that the embargoes imposed on them still continue, Taçoy pointed out the importance of making the voice of the Turkish Cypriots heard in the world.