Foreign Minister Taçoy takes over the duty

Hasan Taçoy who was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs took over the duty from Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu with a ceremony.

Ertuğruloğlu, who handed over the duty wished success to Minister Taçoy.

In his speech at the ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Taçoy said that from the first day he entered politics, he defended the equality of the Turkish Cypriots on this island and the guarantee of motherland Turkey.

Taçoy also added that in addition to all his knowledge and experience in politics, his education on international politics will also be his guide in this duty.

Stressing that together with President Ersin Tatar and Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu, he will continue to defend our national cause to the end and to prioritise the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey in the region over any kind of politics, Taçoy thanked Ertuğruloğlu for his efforts during this difficult period.