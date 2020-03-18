IMPORTANT NOTICE TO ALL PASSENGERS

Ministry of Health/17 March 2020

In accordance with the Law on Communicable Diseases, the Ministry of Health; in addition to the decisions taken today by the Council of Ministers, has decided to implement a 14-day quarantine to TRNC and foreign nationals entering our country as of tonight at observation centers to be determined by the State. This decision will also apply to all passengers due to enter our country on flights arriving tonight, which include TRNC citizens arriving from the United Kingdom. Those who do not comply with this decision will be subject to legal action.