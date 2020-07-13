Letter from Özersay to the EU and UN

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and called them to end the arbitrary and prohibitive applications of the Greek Cypriot administration for preventing foreigners who arrived in the south from crossing over to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In a written statement, Özersay said that the new restrictions set at the crossing points by the Greek Cypriot authorities had nothing to do with health or the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This ill-intended move is aimed solely at the TRNC economy,” Özersay stressed.

He added that the move was aimed at preventing all tourism activities to be carried out via South Cyprus.

“We have been conveying this to the United Nations and our European Union counterparts since July 1st. We have been telling them that these new restrictions have nothing to do with the pandemic, and that the move is aimed at reducing therights stemming from the Green Line Regulation and that it aims to harm the Turkish Cypriot economy,” he added.

Özersay conveyed the declaration which was signed by all political parties represented in the TRNC Assembly to his collocutors in an attachment to the letter.