Message of condolence from Özersay to Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Deputy Prime Ministe

r and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay sent a message of condolence to the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman in respect of the death of Oman Sultanate Qaboos bin Said al Said.

In his message, Özersay expressed his deep sorrow for the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, a great statesman and leader who devoted his life to his people especially for peace and stability in the gulf region, and offered his condolences for the people of Oman Sultanate and to the grief of the royal family.