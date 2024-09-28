Minister Ertuğruloğlu addresses the Annual Coordination Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OIC

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu addressed the Annual Coordination Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on the sidelines of the 79th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

Ertuğruloğlu expressed his gratitude to Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, for his support and cooperation with the Turkish Cypriot people and drew attention to the ongoing wars and terrorism in many regions of the Muslim world.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu also refered to the Cyprus issue, highlighting that after decades of inconclusive negotiations conducted under the auspices of the United Nations, the Turkish Cypriot side proposed a new solution in 2021.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu emphasized that the only way to achieve a sustainable agreement on the island is by acknowledging the reality that two states currently exist on the island, each has sovereign equality and equal international status.

The Minister highlighted the speech delivered by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, in which he reiterated his call for the international community to recognize the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.