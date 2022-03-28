TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu briefed a delegation of students and lecturers from New Castle University in England today (28 March 2022). During the briefing held at the Uğur Umar Meeting Hall of the Ministry, Ertuğruloğlu gave information on the historical background of the Cyprus problem.

Speaking to delegation, Ertuğruloğlu expressed “Thank you very much for taking your time to come to see and listen to us. Unfortunately this did not happen very often, because the world generally prefers to listen to the Greek Cypriots”.

Stating that the Cyprus problem is a status problem, Minister Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that the reason why no results could be obtained from the 53-year talks was that the Turkish Cypriots were seen as a minority.

Stressing that the negotiating table collapsed in Crans Montana, Minister Ertuğruloğlu said that as long as the Greek Cypriots are treated as the “Republic of Cyprus” and the Turkish Cypriots as a minority, it will not be possible to hold any talks.