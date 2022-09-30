Minister Ertuğruloğlu held contacts in Washington

After completing his contacts in New York on the occasion of the 77th United Nations General Assembly meetings, TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu went to Washington and met with Erika Olson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, on September 27, 2022. Minister Ertuğruloğlu made evaluations about Cyprus issue and informed his interlocutor about the final position of the Turkish Cypriot side.

On the same day, he met with the Turkish press, and in the evening Ertuğruloğlu and his delegation attended the dinner organized by the Turkish Ambassador to Washington, Murat Mercan, and evaluated their contacts.