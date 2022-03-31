Minister Ertuğruloğlu holds contacts in Ankara    

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the Chairman of TR-TRNC Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Orhan Erdem and the group members at the Turkish Grand National Assembly as part of his Ankara visit and exchanged views on the national cause of the Turkish Cypriots. During the meeting, they also evaluated the joint steps that can be taken in order to advance the new vision of the TRNC, which envisages sovereign equality during the meeting.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu then had a meeting with his counterpart, TR Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at the residence of the TR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the joint press statement made by the two Ministers after their meeting, Ertuğruloğlu attended the dinner given in his honor by Çavuşoğlu.



At the working dinner, the two Ministers discussed the Cyprus issue, the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Maraş issues, as well as the development of cooperation between the TRNC and TR Ministry of Foreign Affairs.