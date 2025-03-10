Minister Ertuğruloğlu holds contacts in London

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu held contacts in London, the capital of the United Kingdom (UK), from 3 March to 7 March 2025.

During his visit, Minister Ertuğruloğlu held meetings at the UK Parliament with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the TRNC, as well as MPs from various political parties. He also participated in roundtable meetings at prominent think tanks, where he provided in-depth assessments of the Cyprus issue. Additionally, he gave statements to several media outlets, including live broadcasts.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by Director General of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gizem Alpman, TRNC Representative to London Çimen Keskin, Director of the Public Relations Department of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bahar Öztay, and Director of Political Affairs of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aysan Mullahasan Atılgan, as well as staff of the TRNC London Representative Office.

On 8 March, Minister Ertuğruloğlu and his spouse, Prof. Dr. Oya Ertuğruloğlu, attended the “International Women’s Day” event hosted by the TRNC London Representative Office. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Oya Ertuğruloğlu, who serves as the Chairperson of the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Professionals and Spouses Association, delivered a speech titled “Turkish Cypriot Women in the Historical Process and Sustainability.”