Minister Ertuğruloğlu holds contacts in Washington

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, who continued his contacts in the capital Washington after New York within the scope of his visit to the USA, met with members of Congress at the US Congress. Informing his interlocutors about the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, Ertuğruloğlu emphasised the importance of the US administration treating the sides in Cyprus equally.

Ertuğruloğlu participated in round-table meetings discussions at the Atlantic Council and Hudson Institute think tanks and briefed the regional experts on the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side and emphasised that a two-state settlement in Cyprus is essential for cooperation and stability both on the island and in the region.

During his Washington visit, Ertuğruloğlu gave interviews to the US media as well as Turkish media correspondents. Minister Ertuğruloğlu and his delegation also attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Turkish Ambassador to Washington Murat Mercan.

During his visit to the USA, Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustafa Lakadamyalı, Counsellor Osman Ertuğ and First Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Çağrı Kalfaoğlu.

Following his contacts in Washington, Ertuğruloğlu will return to the island today.