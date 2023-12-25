TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu issued a message to mark the 60th anniversary of Bayrak Radio Television Corporation (BRTK), established on 25 December 1963.

In his message, the Minister congratulated those who have contributed to the establishment of BRTK and those who have always kept the ‘flag’ of the Turkish Cypriot struggle for existence, and also thanked the Republic of Türkiye for its contributions to BRTK.

Stating that BRTK, which continues its broadcasts today with 3 television channels, 6 radio station, foreign language broadcasts and digital facilities, has a pioneering role in the Turkish Cypriot press, Ertuğruloğlu congratula ted the 60th anniversary of the institution and said, “I wish BRTK continued success in its broadcasting mission, which started with the mission of being the voice of the mujahids, without compromising its founding mission”.