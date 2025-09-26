Minister Ertuğruloğlu meets Lacroix

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Their discussions focused on issues related to the activities of the UN Peacekeeping Force on the island.

During the meeting, Minister Ertuğruloğlu also conveyed the position of the Turkish Cypriot side on the Cyprus issue.

The meeting was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mustafa Lakadamyalı, TRNC Representative to New York Murat Soysal, Adviser Selen Süheyla Küçük and Third Secretary Begüm Tuncalı.