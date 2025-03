During the meeting, Minister Ertuğruloğlu provided detailed information to students from the Faculty of Political Science and the Faculty of Law about the national Cyprus cause and the ongoing development process on the island. The Minister imparted responses to the inquiries posed by the students.

The visit was also attended by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasibe Şahoğlu, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sadık Akyar, and Asst. Prof. Dr. Alper Gülbay.