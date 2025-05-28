Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives Özügergin

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received Ambassador Burak Özügergin, Director General for Bilateral Political Affairs (Maritime-Aviation-Border) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, along with his accompanying delegation.

According to the statement issued by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting addressed the Cyprus issue, bilateral relations and recent developments.

The meeting was also attended by Ali Murat Başçeri, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Lefkoşa, TRNC Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Mustafa Lakadamyalı and Director General Gizem Alpman.