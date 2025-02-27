Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives PACE Türkiye representatives

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Ertuğruloğlu briefed the delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the PACE Turkish Delegation Mustafa Canbey, on the just and resolute stance of the Turkish side regarding the national Cyprus issue as well as its vision for a sovereign and equal two-state solution.

Emphasizing that the future of Cyprus will be shaped by cooperation between the two neighbouring states and that a solution on a federal basis is out of the question, Ertuğruloğlu said, “The scenarios of partnership in Cyprus have ended. The scenarios of neighbourhood have now come to the fore.”