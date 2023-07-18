Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives the pilots of SOLOTÜRK

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu on Tuesday received the pilots of SOLOTÜRK who are on the island to perform flight shows as part of the 49th Anniversary of the 20th of July Peace and Freedom Day.

The pilots were greeted at the TRNC Foreign Ministry by a group of scouts holding Turkish and TRNC flags who recited the poem “Benim iki Bayrağım Var (I have two flags)”written by Mustafa Kayabek.

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu and SOLOTÜRK pilots chatted with the children. Demonstration Pilot Emre Mert thanked the children for their sensitivity. Minister Ertuğruloğlu and the pilots took a group photo with the children.