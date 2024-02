TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received the President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Serkan Kayalar and TİKA’s Coordinator in Lefkoşa Havva Pınar Özcan.

Kayalar gave information about the activities of TİKA and during the meeting the views were exchanged on the activities in the TRNC.