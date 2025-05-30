Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives TURKPA delegation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu received delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) headed by Tamam Jafarova, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Chairperson of the TURKPA Women Parliamentarians Group. The delegation visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to participate in the First Turkic Women Parliamentarians Summit of the TURKPA.

The visiting delegation included Zeynep Yıldız, Ankara MP of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and Third Term Chairperson of the TURKPA Woman’s Group, Süreyya Er, Secretary General of TURKPA as well as parliamentarians and academicians from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Kosovo.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu provided a comprehensive briefing on the Cyprus issue and responded to their questions. He stated: “I hope that your contacts will be beneficial in terms of gaining insight. We are truly pleased to have you with us.”

The Summit was held on 28th May – 31st May in the TRNC under the theme “Education, Culture and Entrepreneurship.” The event was organized by the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which holds currently TURKPA Chairmanship-in-office and within the framework of the TURKPA 2025 Activity Plan.