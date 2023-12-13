Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “TAK makes Turkish Cypriots’ voice heard”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stated that the Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK), which was established on 21 December 1973 with the instructions of our Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş to announce the just struggle and voice of the Turkish Cypriot people during the period of atrocities in 1963-74, when we were struggling for existence and freedom, has been fulfilling its duty to make the Turkish Cypriot people’s voice heard for half a century.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu attended the 50th Anniversary Photo Exhibition and Reception of TAK at the Atatürk Cultural Centre in Lefkoşa.

The Minister, who also presented plaques to the staff who have completed 20 years at TAK , made a speech at the opening ceremony.

Ertuğruloğlu pointed out that the task of TAK is to make our just cause known to the world and said that the disinformation and manipulation are the main reason why the international community cannot see the painful truth that Turkish Cypriots experienced during their struggle. He noted that in this sense, the importance of TAK in terms of ‘accurate and reliable news’ becomes even more important.