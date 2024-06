Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu attended the 16th Istanbul Security Conference, organized in Istanbul on May 31, 2024, in cooperation with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Association and Strategic Studies Implementation and Research Centre of the Başkent University.

Minister Ertuğruloğlu was accompanied by the TRNC Consul General to İstanbul Fatma Demirel and Consul Ülkü Alemdar at the conference in Conrad Bosphorus Hotel organized with the title ‘Recoding Global Security’.