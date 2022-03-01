TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Hasan Taçoy received Bahçeşehir University Rector Prof. Dr. Şirin Karadeniz and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry İsmet Korukoğlu and the Director General of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ufuk Turganer, Minister Taçoy stated that he was happy to see the delegation at the Ministry.

Pointing out that a documentary is being prepared by the Bahçeşehir University that will defend the just cause and struggle of the Turkish Cypriots, Taçoy emphasized that explaining the past and our just case is one of the important issues that the TRNC should focus on.

Expressing that the TRNC needs such activities, Taçoy stated that not only diplomacy but also the future of the country is discussed in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and expressed his desire for the cooperation to continue increasingly.