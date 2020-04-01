Minister’s Özersay’s statement regarding German tourists

Minister Özersay:

“Tonight, 28 of the German citizens who have been in our country as tourists and were tested positive for COVID-19, after being treated and discharged, have now completed their 14-day quarantine period and are flying back to their country. Moreover, our contacts with German officials are ongoing in order to ensure that the remains of two German citizens who lost their lives during the course of their treatment can also be returned to their families via this flight. I hope that there will be no complications in this regard and that we will be able to send them off so that they can be buried in their country. Tourists from other countries who are presently in our country will also be on tonight’s flight to Germany.