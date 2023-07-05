Negotiations on the Establishment of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) were held by the OTS Secretariat on 4-5 July 2023 in İstanbul.

During the meeting moderated by OTS Deputy Secretary General Sadi Jafarov, the parties discussed the draft Agreement on the Establishment of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the OTS.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was represented by a delegation consisting of Saadet Hüdaverdi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Mustafa Kemal Beyazbayram, Director of Relations with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Yusuf Eker, Director of the Operations and Training Branch of the Civil Defence Organisation