TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay issued a message following the explosion which took place in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut.

In his message, Minister Özersay stated:

“We wish mercy upon those who lost their lives in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut and a speedy recovery to the wounded. I hope that the number of deaths from this tragic event does not continue to rise and that Lebanon’s wounds are healed in the shortest possible time.”