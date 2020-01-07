Özersay sends condolence message to Australian Foreign Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay sent a condolence message to the Australian Foreign Minister on behalf of the TRNC Government about the violent bushfires that have been going on in Australia since September 2019 and have caused huge losses in the country.

Expressing his deep sorrow about the fire disaster that has affected many parts of Australia, and caused loss of life and destroyed wildlife and the natural environment, Özersay conveyed his condolences to the Australian Government and the people and wished Australia to recover from this disaster as soon as possible.

