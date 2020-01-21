Özersay: “We have not given these licenses just for the sake of conversation”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay made a statement regarding the Yavuz drilling vessel which started drilling at G zone in South Cyprus. Stressing that it was expressed a few months ago that this step would be taken by the TRNC, Özersay said “As the TRNC, we will conduct drilling at the zones which were given licence to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation. We have not given these licenses for the sake of conversation. No one can deny the fact that the Turkish Cypriots also have rights within these zones. Therefore, as South Cyprus has been conducting drilling with the licences given to their companies, the TRNC will also conduct drilling through the licenses given to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation”.

Furthermore, adding that cooperation of all parties on the issue of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean is inevitable, Özersay stressed that all related parties have to come together before reaching a solution for peace and stability in the region. “As the Greek Cypriot side conducts works before reaching a solution, the Turkish Cypriots also have equal rights. This is our most natural right” Özersay said.

Pointing out that the Greek Cypriot leadership does not want to share administration and the wealth, Özersay said that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s refusing political equality is the proof of not wanting to share administration, and their usurping the natural resources as one sided is the proof of not wanting to share the wealth.

Özersay also stressed that the Greek Cypriot Administration should not attempt to taunt the Turkish Cypriots. If they conduct drilling works unilaterally before reaching a solution on the Island, we as the Turkish Cypriots have the same right. On one hand, they have been conducting drilling works and on the other hand they express that the Turkish Cypriots can have their rights if a solution is reached. This is absolute nonsense and an attempt to taunt the Turkish Cypriot side.