Reports in the media that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) airspace has been violated by the warplanes of the United States of America (USA) do not reflect the truth. It is clear that Greek Cypriot sources have been trying to create a meaningless tension by fabricating news on a military issue.

All kinds of activities taking place around the airspace of our country are closely monitored by our relevant institutions. It has been observed that the warplanes in question returned without violating the TRNC airspace during their activities.

It should be known that the scenarios that may occur during the exercise have been evaluated in advance and the necessary arrangements have been taken. In this context, we would like to emphasize that the security of the TRNC people is always under the absolute guarantee of Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces, our Command of Security Forces, and especially our Motherland Turkey.