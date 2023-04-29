The unanimous acceptance of the Legislative Assembly of the TRNC as an observer member of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) during the 12th General Assembly, hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, has pleased the Turkish Cypriot people immensely, who are inseparable part of the Turkic world.

Following the remarks of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the 77th United Nations General Assembly that our country, the TRNC, should be officially recognized by the UN member states; the decision of the acceptance of the TRNC as an observer member with its constitutional name by the Organization of Turkic States on November 11, 2022, and now as an observer member by TURKPA, is clear evidence that it will contribute to the strengthening and development of our relations with the brotherly Turkic states. The decision also confirms that the new vision of the TRNC and the Republic of Türkiye, based on the principle of two states in the Cyprus issue, is correct, realistic, and compatible with the regional and global conjuncture.

We extend our infinite gratitude to the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States who share a common history, culture, and identity, as well as speak the Turkish language, for their solidarity, and we congratulate those who have put in efforts and hard work towards this goal.