Press Release regarding the Armament Activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration and the Visit of the Israeli Defense Minister to the Greek Cypriot Side

The Foreign Ministry of the TRNC has repeatedly brought to the attention of the international community, both verbally and in writing, that the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus is increasing its armament activities, and this Greek Cypriot policy has led to an arms race.

Some countries, knowingly or unknowingly, encourage the aggressive policies of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which intoxicates the peace and stability in the region. We also evaluate the official visit of the Israeli Defense Minister to the Greek Cypriot side within this context. We would like to remind the Israeli authorities that the Greek Cypriot Administration has no right to speak or act on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot people and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

We expect Israel, as one of the countries in our region, to refrain from taking any steps that would mean supporting the provocative policies of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which could have negative effects on peace and stability and could also lead to an arms race.

We also expect Israel to evaluate with an open mind the two-state solution proposal of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is the only way to ensure that the Turkish Cypriot people can live in safety in their own sovereign state. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will also be pleased to establish good relations with Israel.